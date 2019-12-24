Pet of the Week – Peach

OSWEGO – Peach was rescued from a life on the streets one summer long ago.

Recently her loving adoptive mom passed away and left Peach and her sister, Daisy, homeless.

She is very shy and loving.

She may be slow to warm up to strangers but you can tell she wants some peace and quiet in her middle-age.

Peach is used to living with other cats, but has no experience with dogs.

She would love to be adopted with her sister, Daisy.

She is about 5 years old, spayed and updated with vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/peach/

