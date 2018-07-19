Pet of the Week – Primrose

OSWEGO – Primrose is a sweet, playful young kitten, the last of our District 12 tributes still waiting for a forever home.

She is a snuggly typical kitten, and as you can see, a very good napper.

When she wakes up, she’s adventurous and absolutely loves to play – especially with catnip toys and balls with bells or something similar in them.

She gets along really well with other kitties.

She’s cool with her foster mom cutting her nails and cleaning her face.

She knows the phrase “no cords,” should it ever be a problem with electronics/phone chargers, and she won’t mess with them.

She’s an absolute cuddle bug – likes to be picked up and sit in your lap and sleep by your legs.

You are welcome to email us your inquiries anytime at [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Children would be perfect for Primrose.

Are you looking for a more mature and accomplished companion?

Currently, application fees are waived for all of our adult cats.

Not because they are not already an incredible value, but just because they need homes.

Take a look at our website or come on down to meet some of the resident grownups.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

