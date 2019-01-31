Pet of the Week – Ripley

OSWEGO – Ripley is friendly and sweet and looking for a fur-ever home.

She first came to us a few weeks ago with a litter of kittens in tow.

She was a very good momma cat and her kids are all weaned.

Now it’s her turn to be spoiled.

She gets along well with other cats but is mostly attention-seeking for lovely head rubs and butt pats from people.

She is about one year old and has already been updated on vaccines.

She has tested negative for FIV and

FeLV.

She will be ready for her spay surgery in February and we are accepting adoption applications at any time.

For information: https://oswegohumane.org/pet/ripley/

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81.

Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...