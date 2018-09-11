Pet of the Week – River

OSWEGO – This is sweet River, a pretty Calico, about two years old.

She loves head scratches, everything she can rub up against, and pick up cuddles.

River has a limp; she had endured an injury early this year and her leg healed incorrectly before she came to us.

She is not in any pain and is able to use her leg to help her balance so it’s not a big deal.

Unless you are one of those people who thinks that your cat(s) should be perfect. (Yeah right, like you’re perfect.)

River is a great cat, perfect in every way that matters.

She gets along with all other cats but has yet to be dog tested.

She needs a home.

If you are interested at meeting (or better yet, adopting) River, please email your inquiries to [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Or would you rather have fun with a dog?

Sign up for the 2018 Rover Run. It’s a 5K-9 Timed Race and 1-Mile Family Walk with lunch and a lot of other fun activities.

Dogs are welcome!

Sunday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego.

Go to www.oswegohumane.org for the links to sign up.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...