Pet of the Week – Scout

OSWEGO, NY – Scout is about 5 months old and looking for his forever home.

He is good in a home with other cats, children and dogs.

Scout has a great attitude!

He’s so cuddly, loves belly rubs and takes a lot of naps.

He’s always ready for a party since he’s got a natural tuxedo on at all times!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/scout/

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...