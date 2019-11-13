Pet of the Week – Scout

OSWEGO, NY – Scout is about 5 months old and looking for his forever home.
He is good in a home with other cats, children and dogs.
Scout has a great attitude!
He’s so cuddly, loves belly rubs and takes a lot of naps.
He’s always ready for a party since he’s got a natural tuxedo on at all times!
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.
You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!
https://oswegohumane.org/pet/scout/
About Oswego County Humane Society
We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.
Because people and pets are good for each other.
The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.
