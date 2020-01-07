Pet of the Week – Snowy

OSWEGO, NY – Snowy is a sweet older adult looking for his forever family.

In his 7 years of life, he’s been through more than any kitty ever deserves.

When he was found as a kitten with his brother, they had suffered injuries from chemical burns.

Snowy found a loving family who thought they could care for him always.

Recently, his owner passed away unexpectedly and Snowy became homeless.

Since being in foster care, he’s been very hesitant in his new surroundings but it’s no wonder he’s shy in new places.

His foster mom tells us that persistent gentleness wins his trusts and he is very quite affectionate.

He loves to purr!

Snowy has lived with other cats before and has not met any dogs.

He is up-to-date with vaccinations and is neutered.

