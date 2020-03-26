Pet Of The Week – Sophie

OSWEGO – Sophie is looking for her forever family! She is a calm girl who enjoys living with other cats. She’s a cave-cat: she likes to hide a lot. She is all about treats and toys too. While she likes to play with her feline foster siblings, she is unsure how she feels about the resident dog.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from the Oswego County Humane Society Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/sophie/

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...