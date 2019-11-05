Pet of the Week – Stache

OSWEGO, NY – Stache is about 5 months old and looking for his forever home.

He is good in a home with other cats, children and dogs.

Stache is lovable and cuddly to a fault!

He adores getting belly rubs and playing with anyone around.

He is the best at getting into high places.

He enjoys licking fingers and playing with toes under blankets, too.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!

https://oswegohumane.org/pet/stache/

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...