Pet of the Week – Sweet Pea

OSWEGO, NY – Sweet Pea certainly lives up to her namesake.

She is a kind, loving young adult cat who is in search of a family of her very own.

She is a gentle cuddler and hardly stops purring with contentment!

Ms. Pea is a gorgeous calico with orange tabby stripes.

She is about 1.5 years old, spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

She came to our organization from a home that was crowded with cats.

Sweet Pea was overwhelmed by

the lack of personal space and hardly got along well with any other cat.

Since living at her foster home as the only pet, she has opened up and shown herself to be a love-bug.

She doesn’t have a favorite toy because she likes to play with them all.

Her favorite past-time is sitting in the window-sill, watching birds outside in the tree branches.

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

The Oswego County Humane Society is

designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities

Because people and pets are good for each other.

