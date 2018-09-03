Pet of the Week – Tamara

OSWEGO – This sweet young lady, about two years old, is just looking for someone to snuggle up with all day long (or whenever you’re available).

She can be a little shy at first, but she comes up to the office staff for pets and nice scratches behind her ears.

She is independent and quiet, not one of those pushy attention seeking cats.

You know the kind we mean.

So she is looking for a relaxed home, low-key and calm with not a ton of activity that would interrupt her dozing in the window.

She’s not much for playing with toys either, but she does make enthusiastic use of cardboard scratchers. Go figure.

If you are interested at meeting (or better yet, adopting) Tamara, please email your inquiries to [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Tamara could add some much needed “mellowness” to your life.

Or would you rather have fun with a dog?

Sign up for the 2018 Rover Run. It’s a 5K-9 Timed Race and 1-Mile Family Walk with lunch and a lot of other fun activities.

Dogs are welcome!

Sunday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Recreation Center, 103 Thompson Road, Oswego.

Go to www.oswegohumane.org for the links to sign up.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

