Pet of the Week – Timmy

OSWEGO – Timmy is a gentle, lover boy looking for a cuddly family to call his own.

He was found outside in the cold this month.

Once indoors, he only wanted to stay.

It’s likely he was a house-cat before he was lost outside.

He may have suffered an injury to his hind leg that is long since healed.

He does hobble a bit.

But, his veterinarian has assured us that it, in no way, impacts his quality of life!

He is almost one year old and up-to-date on his vaccines.

He has tested negative for FIV and FeLV.

Timmy was neutered last week and his surgery went very well.

If you are interested in adopting Timmy, you can find more information on how to apply at oswegohumane.org or send your inquiries to [email protected]

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities

Because people and pets are good for each other.

