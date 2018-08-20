Pet of the Week – Trinket

OSWEGO – Our sweet princess, Trinket, would love to tell you all about her amazing adventures.

She was once lost, alone in the world with no one to care for her.

A kindly person gave her food and shelter, and made sure she wasn’t sickly.

She showed her appreciation with leg-rubbins and noggin nuzzles – and those haven’t stopped yet!

Trinket is ready for a forever home.

She is about 2 years old, spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

She gets along well with cats of all ages, and probably wouldn’t mind a dog around if she got to meet them first.

You are welcome to email us your inquiries anytime at [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Will you be the “happy” to Trinket’s ending?

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

