Pet Of The Week – Wendy

OSWEGO – Wendy Darling is the sweet and loving caretaker of her litter, with remarkable tortoiseshell coloring throughout her soft fur.

She certainly has a soft spot in her heart for all orphaned creatures and tends to mother her siblings with much love and attention.

She will be available for adoption starting July 20.

You are welcome to email us your inquiries anytime at [email protected] or call our office during business hours at 315-207-1070.

You can download an adoption application from our website and email that to [email protected]

Coming up – a couple of brothers who love adventure!

On a more canine note, come celebrate the dogs of summer at Paws on the Patio, on July 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Gibby O’Connor’s Irish Pub, 8 W. Second St., Oswego.

There will be music, food, raffles and treats for your dog!

All proceeds will benefit the Oswego County Humane Society to help animals in need in our community.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

