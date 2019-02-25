Pet of the Week – Willow

OSWEGO – Willow is a three-and-a-half month old tortoiseshell, female cat.

She can be very shy and slow to warm up to people.

But, when she does, she is very curious, playful and intelligent.

She loves to climb and explore and any crinkly, jingly or squeaky toy usually brings her running.

She’s quiet unless she wants something, like treats or food, and then she yells for it in her teeny little voice.

She loves other cats and, if you are patient with her, she gives kisses.

She has been introduced to children and prefers older kids who are gentler and quieter with her.

She is currently up to date on vaccinations and will be spayed in March.

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

