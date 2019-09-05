Pet of the Week – Winter

OSWEGO, NY – Winter is a 5-month old, male cat.

He is a Snowshoe breed and is ready for

adoption.

It may be a little early for the season, but not for this beautiful, blue-eyed Snowshoe cat.

He was found wandering outside all alone!

We hear from his foster that he loves to be petted.

He has been working on getting him more comfortable with touching his feet, ears, and face.

He is not bothered by the TV, the radio, the washer or the dryer.

Fast walking or movement makes him

nervous and he’s not real sure about being picked up.

He has only lived inside for a short time.

Although, does he love toys!

Winter will be available for adoption once he has had a vet wellness check and is neutered.

We are accepting applications at any time.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter

clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is

designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

