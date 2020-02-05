Pet of the Week – Zeke

OSWEGO, NY – Zeke is a certifiable good boy!

He has wonderful leash manners and is friendly to everyone.

He really likes the company of other dogs and is non-reactive to cats.

Although he spends most of his time sleeping it seems, he does like to play.

Sometimes he doesn’t know how big he is and his play can get a little rough — we recommend a home with children older than 12 for this reason.

This Newfoundland mix is 8.5 years old and 90 pounds of happy-to-know-ya clown.

As a typical Newfie, he is a fan of all things water related, which is a great way to keep his older joints in good health.

The adoption fee is $275 and includes his neuter surgery that will be completed soon.

If you are interested in meeting Zeke,you can download an adoption application from our Adopt A Pet webpage.

You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

