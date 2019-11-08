OSWEGO, NY – Peter E. Weimer, 71, of Oswego passed on Wednesday November 6, 2019.

Born in Utica, he was the son of the late, Paul J. and Alice (Fay) Weimer.

Pete served in the US Army and was part of the 82 Airborne.

Pete retired from Novelis.

Pete was a member of the Blue Line Club.

He was an accomplished hockey player and played hockey in college and for two semi-pro hockey teams.

He was the practice goalie for the Clinton Coments.

Pete was a loyal Oswego Lakers fan and until recently attended every home game.

He was a very active and adventurous person and had a life filled with amazing experiences.

He even loved to skydive.

Pete was the ultimate outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and bird watching.

He was also very intelligent, and loved to read.

More than anything, he loved his family and cherished all his time with them.

He is survived by his loving children, son, William and daughter, Elizabeth Weimer; one sister, Catherine (Dr. John) Tata, of Charlotte NC; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Matthew, Joe and Paul; and his sisters, Fay and Noreen Weimer.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, November 13, from 2-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Minetto.

Pete’s arrange-ments are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

