FULTON, NY – Peter P. Glusczyk, 89, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019, at Morningstar, Oswego.

He was born in Fulton and had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

Mr. Glusczyk was a United States veteran having served in the Army during the Korean War.

He retired from the Laborers Local #214, Oswego.

Mr. Glusczyk is a past member of the Fulton Polish Home, Fulton Elks Lodge and the Italian American Club.

He is survived by his sons: Richard Glusczyk of Farmingville, Peter R. Glusczyk of Fulton and Michael Glusczyk of Fulton; two grandchildren: Drake and Camren Glusczyk; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Glusczyk was predeceased by his siblings, Katherine Glusczyk, Anne Glusczyk, Genevieve Glusczyk, Victoria Root, Patricia Glusczyk, Mary Fineron, Josephine Sumyk and Walter Glusczyk.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be conducted Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the services at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton.

