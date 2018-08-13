Pets of the Week – Daisy and Lucy

OSWEGO – You don’t need to get your vision checked; you’re not seeing double!

These sweet sisters, Daisy and Lucy, are looking for a new home.

They have grown up together, are very well bonded and hope to be re-homed together.

They are very friendly and love people, and get along well with all other animals they’ve met.

They love to run around outdoors and play fetch.

Lucy loves to catch balls and Frisbees, and Daisy is a lovey-dovey, cuddly dog.

She’ll sit on your lap – all 70 pounds of her!

They love meeting new people and are well-behaved.

They’re not picky eaters, either. They’ll eat any treat you put before them.

They are 6 years old, spayed, and up-to-date on all vaccinations, heart-worm preventative and flea and tick protection.

Please note: these dogs are not under the care of the Oswego County Humane, but with their original owners.

If you are interested in giving them a new home, please contact us directly by email at [email protected] and we will put you in touch with the owners.

Or are you looking for a smaller companion? Application fees are waived for all of our adult cats.

Not because they are not already an incredible value, but just because they need homes.

Take a look at our website or come on down to the office to meet some of the resident grownups.

Speaking of which, come meet some of our cats for adoption at the Cat Café, August 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the OCHS office at 29 W. Seneca St.

Do it yourself snacks, adorable cats and kittens to romp with.

No admission fee, but bring a donation of cat food or litter for our food pantry.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

