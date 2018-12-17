Pets of the Week – Gin and Tonic

OSWEGO – Gin and Tonic are two brothers, about 10 months old.

Gin is more outgoing.

He loves cuddles and attention, and is more the goof-ball of the pair.

Tonic is a gentleman, polite and shy at first but he feels more comfortable when his brother is around.

They are both up-to-date with vaccines and recently neutered.

They are good with other cats, children, dogs and used to being indoors only.

We would love to have these bonded brothers go to a home together, so their combined adoption fee is only $75.

That’s twice the entertainment value for the price of one!

If you are interested in adopting Gin and Tonic, please email your inquiries or completed adoption application to [email protected] or call our office during business hours at (315) 207-1070.

Then go buy twice the number of presents that you would usually buy for a new friend.

Speaking of presents, the 2019 People and Pets Are Good for Each Other Calendar is ready for sale for just $15.

Call the office for details or go online to oswegohumane.org/store to order yours.

The Oswego County Humane Society provides spay/neuter services and assistance, fostering and adoption of animals in urgent need, humane education programs, and information and referrals to animal lovers throughout Oswego County.

Located at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego, NY.

Phone: 315-207-1070.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.oswegohumane.org

Follow us on Instagram @oswego_humane!

Because People and Pets Are Good for Each Other.

New York State Registered Shelter/Rescue-Registration No. RR239

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...