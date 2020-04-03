Philanthropy, Government Coalition Forms Fund For Oswego County COVID-19 Support

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Community Foundation announced today that it has established the Oswego County COVID-19 Fund in partnership with the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and the United Way of Greater Oswego County to support nonprofit organizations working with communities that are disproportionately impacted by economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund is designed to rapidly deploy flexible resources in the form of one-time operating grants on a rolling basis to nonprofits whose operations support vulnerable populations stressed by the outbreak. The Community Foundation and Shineman Foundation are seeding the fund with their own contributions and encourage individuals, institutions, and companies to donate as well.

Karen Goetz, executive director of the Oswego-based Shineman Foundation, said, “In joining this unique partnership, the board of directors of the Shineman Foundation is pleased to announce it recently authorized up to $150,000 to support the vital work of Oswego County nonprofits during this time of local – as well as national and global – crisis. The many organizations that do so much of the caregiving and helping in Oswego’s vulnerable communities deserve our support, especially given the human and financial stresses the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought.”

The Oswego County Community Foundation, which is an affiliate of the Central New York Community Foundation, has pledged $29,500 to the fund. The Central New York Community Foundation will administer grants from the fund in collaboration with the Shineman Foundation and the United Way. Together, they will identify potential grant recipients, solicit guidance on immediate needs from community advisers and recommend final awards. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs.

“The United Way of Greater Oswego County is proud to collaborate with the Shineman Foundation by creating this giving platform, which will directly support Oswego County nonprofit agencies that are providing assistance to our most vulnerable population during this crisis,” said Patrick Dewine, UWOGOC executive director. “This enhanced safety net is designed to immediately reach individuals and families across our county to ensure their basic needs are met. It is in times like these we know people want to make a difference. By pooling resources together, this relief fund will create the largest impact in our community.”

Donations may be made online at cnycf.org/oswegocovid19, by mail to Oswego County COVID-19 Fund, in care of Central New York Community Foundation, 431 E. Fayette St., Syracuse, NY 13202 or by contacting Thomas Griffith, vice president, development at (315) 422-9538 or [email protected].

Eligibility criteria and the application process for Oswego County nonprofits requesting funding can be found at cnycf.org/oswegocovid19.

About the Oswego County Community Foundation

The Oswego County Community Foundation, created in 2013, is a geographically specific fund created to serve as a source of permanent charitable dollars available to nonprofits serving residents of Oswego County. Grants are awarded from the endowment fund annually to aid vital programs in education, health, social services, the arts, civic and environmental concerns, as well as the preservation of historic resources in Oswego County. The Fund has awarded nearly $100,000 to support community-based projects and programs since inception. To learn more about the Oswego County Community Foundation, including how to make a contribution, visit www.cnycf.org/oswego. The Oswego County Community Foundation is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, www.cnycf.org.

About the Richard S. Shineman Foundation

The mission of the Richard S. Shineman foundation is to be a catalyst for change to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. It will engage in charitable activities with integrity, honesty and compassion, and will pursue excellence through the highest professional grant-making standards. The foundation will use its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners.

About the United Way of Greater Oswego County

The United Way of Greater Oswego County improves lives by fostering partnerships, mobilizing the community to give and to volunteer, raising awareness of local human needs, and supporting solutions that address those needs. United Way of Oswego County is part of a national network of about 1,300 United Ways. Each one is independent and local both in operation and control. Originally organized to coordinate activities among local charities, United Way’s role has expanded over the years. We engage in the power of diversity among our partners and community to drive innovative solutions for results.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...