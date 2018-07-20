Philip C. Scott, 74

FULTON, NY – Philip C. Scott, 74, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born on May 9, 1944, in Fulton, a son to the late Clare and Genevieve Nissen Scott.

Phil was predeceased by his brother, Alan Peter Scott.

He is survived by his three children, Wesley Scott of California, Noelle Osborn of Washington and Jayson Scott of Maryland; one grandson, Jackson Scott; two siblings, Sheryl Knight of Fulton and Paul Scott of California; as well as several nieces and nephews.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

