FULTON, NY – Phillip C. LePine, 88, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday January 6, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones at his home.

Mr. LePine was born in Fulton to the late Francis E. and Betty (Barrett) LePine.

He remained a longtime resident of Fulton.

Mr. LePine was a United States veteran having served in the Army from 1955 to 1957 as a medic.

He was a graduate of SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Syracuse.

Mr. LePine continued his education through his tenure at Regal Paper, Milford, NJ, where he worked as the head of research and development.

He later retired from James River, Milford, NJ, after 38 years of service making a personal choice to come home and help with a family member’s care.

Mr. LePine was very proud of being a founding member of the Oak Hill Golf Club, Milford, NJ.

He is survived by his loving family: his sister: Gertrude (Charles) Anne VanBuren of Florida; nine nieces and nephews: Emil (Sharon) VanBuren of Oswego, Diane (David) Wilson of Fulton, Joni VanBuren of Florida, Charles (Terry) VanBuren of Fulton, Lynn VanBuren of Florida, Lori (Kelly) VanBuren-Kidd of Florida, Kathleen (Suzanne) VanBuren of Florida, Beth VanBuren of Florida, Susan (Michael) Locke of Florida; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a great-great-nephew.

A calling hour will be conducted Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by prayers at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Church, Fulton.

A committal service and burial with military honors will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

