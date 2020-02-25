Phoenix Jazz Musicians Shine in Concert

PHOENIX – The Emerson J. Middle School cafeteria transformed into a concert venue recently as Phoenix student musicians performed a full lineup of jazz tunes.

Under the direction of David Frateschi, the middle school group took the stage for an arrangement of five songs featuring several soloists.

The songs included a mix of old-time hits and current music ranging from “My Girl” to “Shallow.”

Following the EJD students’ performance, the high school jazz ensemble demonstrated their talents with songs such as “Under the Sea,” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” and “Brass Machine.”

Director Liza Grethel said she was impressed with the band’s progress and noted she’s looking forward to their continued growth.

“This is a very impressive group of students,” Grethel said. “They always step up to the challenge and aren’t afraid to push themselves and test their abilities.”

