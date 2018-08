Phoenix Man Arrested On Sex Abuse Charges

PHOENIX – State Police today (August 28) announce the arrest of Joseph R. Bell, 50, from 37 Spring St., Phoenix.

He was charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st degree, a class ā€œDā€ felony.

Bell is accused of having sexual contact with a boy and girl less than the age of 13.

He was arraigned in town of Schroeppel Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail on $5,000 cash/ $10,000 bond.

