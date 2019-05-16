Phoenix School, Community Unite For Cleanup Effort

PHOENIX – Frigid temperatures and snow didn’t stop members of the Phoenix community from getting together to clean up trash and debris throughout the village recently to celebrate Earth Day.

The event, sponsored by the School and Community Partnership, gave parents, students, local residents and Phoenix Central School District personnel a chance to unite while beautifying the village.

Volunteers picked up wrappers, paper, plastic and other trash that littered the area along the canal.

The cleanup effort was one of the many projects facilitated by the new School and Community Partnership, which aims to provide opportunities for parents, students, faculty and staff to be actively involved in different projects within the village.

For more information about the partnership, or to register for upcoming projects, please visit phoenixcsd.org/volunteer.

