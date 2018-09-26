Phoenix Schools Announce Shaffer As New Director of Curriculum

PHOENIX – With nearly 15 years of combined teaching and administrative experience, Phoenix Central School District’s new Director of Curriculum Stacie Shaffer is bringing innovative ideas to the table this year.

Shaffer, who most recently served as the assistant principal at Michael A. Maroun Elementary, said that in her first year she is focused on creating strong professional relationships while developing a resourceful platform to house district curriculum.

“I want to establish relationships, so I can support teachers and administrators as we move to ensure that we have a guaranteed and viable curriculum in Phoenix,” Shaffer said. “I will be facilitating both building level and district wide curriculum councils, as well as working with core instructional teams to support this exciting work.”

Shaffer said students are the number one priority when exploring curriculum strategies.

“My vision is very much focused on ensuring that all students have the opportunity to find success in their educational careers,” she said. “This is exceptionally important work and I am excited to be a part of the team at Phoenix.”

For Shaffer, the team approach to education and sense of community are two of the biggest benefits to being part of the greater Firebird family.

She said she feels an “unmistakable sense of community.”

“Everyone here operates as a team to accomplish what is needed for students,” Shaffer said.

