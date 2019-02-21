Phoenix Schools Host Regional Edcamp, Providing Professional Development In Technology

PHOENIX – Educators from across the region flocked to the Phoenix Central School District during winter recess for an intensive, teacher-driven technology conference.

According to Nicole Covell, PCSD’s director of Data, RTI and Instructional Technology, the first-ever Edcamp was a resounding success.

She credited Emerson J. Dillon Middle School teachers John Dalgety, Anna Marriott and Ashley Modafferi for bringing the camp to Phoenix and helping make it such a hit.

“They did a great job with everything,” Covell said. “Participants had great conversations and learned new strategies and techniques to inform their instruction.”

The sessions were determined by the attendees and ranged from basic conversations around teaching methods to sharing digital projects by students.

Participants also had the opportunity to participate in a STEM activity to create LED badge holders.

“This is all about building collaborative relationships and lifelong learning skills while bouncing ideas off other people,” said Toby Coleman, Instructional Technology integrator for Waterloo Central School District.

Coleman, who helped facilitate the STEM activity, noted that the techniques and tips offered at Edcamp helps educators reach the ultimate goal of “having our students become leaders of their own learning.”

