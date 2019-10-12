Phoenix Schools Welcome New Teachers

PHOENIX – Administrators and current faculty members recently welcomed a dozen new teachers to the Phoenix Central School District for the 2019-2020 academic year.

The new employees attended an orientation over the summer at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School, where they learned about district policies, procedures and best practices.

Desiree Moore, an instructional specialist with the district, led the orientation and provided information to help the teachers get acclimated to their new roles.

Seated from left, are new teachers Michelle Baroody (kindergarten); Jordan Lidell (fourth grade); Laura Woznica (fourth grade); Carolyn Scanlon (third grade); Joanna Damiano (first grade); and Nikki Guzman (occupational therapist). Standing, from left, are Carrie Wilson (music at EJD); Chelsea Cool (special education); Shannon Vazquez (special education); Matt Amidon (science at EJD); Emily Werner (special education); and Katelin Clark (first grade).

