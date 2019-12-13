Phoenix Senior Earns National Heisman Scholarship Award

PHOENIX – Phoenix high school student Caitlyn George’s athletic and academic prowess recently landed her among the nation’s best in a scholarship competition.

George, a senior three-sport athlete and a top student, was chosen among thousands of applicants as a national semifinalist and $1,000 winner of the Heisman High School Scholarship, which honors the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes.

By inviting students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them.

“This is such an honor,” George said. “I wasn’t expecting this at all, but it’s nice to see all my hard work pay off.”

George is no stranger to hard work and perseverance.

She manages to successfully juggle her athletic commitments with academics, while also serving as a leader and volunteer in the greater Phoenix community.

She’s a member of the John C. Birdlebough High School volleyball team, indoor track, and track and field.

In addition, she is class president, National Honor Society treasurer and a Presidential Gold Medallion Award winner for completing more than 1,000 hours of community service.

“It takes a lot of sacrifice and I have to balance my schoolwork and athletic commitments with life outside of school,” George said. “It’s not always easy, but it’s rewarding.”

George hopes her drive and determination will translate well at the collegiate level next year. She is considering attending either St. John Fisher College or Binghamton University.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...