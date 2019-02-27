Phoenix Student Actors Gear Up For ‘The Little Mermaid’

PHOENIX – The Phoenix Central School District will go “under the sea” during its spring musical, as members of the high school’s drama club present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

During a three-day run in March, student actors will perform the Disney classic that tells the story of Ariel, a mermaid who dreams of being human and goes to great lengths to meet her love, Prince Eric.

In her quest for love, she bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.

But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

The main cast is comprised of principal and supporting actors Haley Bowersox (Ariel); Josh Van Gorder (Prince Eric); Garrett Strang (Sebastian); Zaya Koegel (Ursula); Lily Roberts (Flounder); James Hagg (Scuttle); Declan Hawthorne (King Triton); Ryan Lange (Grimsby); Sophia Trinca (Flotsam); Alan Merrill (Jetsam); Dan Braun (Chef Louis); and Brittany Ingoldby, Izzy Allen, Olivia Ripley, Shelby Bower, Ashleigh Besaw and Allison Grabowski as Mersisters.

Ensemble cast members include Summer Koegel, Aubri Renfrew, Charity Franz, Hannah MacArthur, Keaton Renfrew, Jonah Hawthorne, Emmett Fatcheric, Adam Prickett, Aiden Trumble, Savannah Neupert, Maria Stepnova, Natalie Brown, Siera Wilder, Sarah Andrews, Mary Crandall, Grace Calkins, Mattie Hunt, Molly Kelly, Crystal Stobart, Shauna Besaw, Abby Meaker, Maggie LaPine, Mackenzie Chetney, Tateum Patnode, Sheridan Southworth, Jena Klimaszewski, Isabella Stacy, Hannah Matlock, Devin Cerdu and Hunter Jewell.

The stage crew includes Gabby Allen, Aiden Southworth, Jeremy Bingham, Jessica Abrahamson, James Marsala, AJ Sgarlata, Connor Calkins, Connor Borst, Kyle Barrington, Robert Whitcomb, Dakota Palocy, Josh Smith, Darren Fischel, Aubri Renfrew, Sophie Crandall, Sara Brunell, Sam Harrison, Olivia Ripley, Zaya Koegel, Crystal Stobart, Christopher Caltabiano, Danielle Lefebvre and Robert Whitcomb.

The pit personnel is comprised of Hailey Goudy, clarinet; Sarah Thorn, bass clarinet; Thomas Uhl and Vinni Bednarski, trumpet; Devin Smith, flute, clarinet, piccolo; Sydney Burnell, piccolo, flute;

Skyler Patnode, trombone; and Alicia Durst, violin.

In addition to the student cast and crew members, the district would like to acknowledge the following adults for their contributions to the production: Brian Logee, director; Liza Grethel, music director; Jill Pitcher, choreographer; Lisa Spereno, producer; Marie Franke and Sherri Ripley, Ccostumers; Lisa Hagg, volunteer coordinator; our and the entire Phoenix Chorus & Drama Boosters, led by President Greg Hawthorne.

Performances will be held at 4 p.m. March 7; 7:30 p.m. March 8; and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 9.

Tickets are $7 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adults. To purchase tickets online, visit showtix4u.com/events/15362. It is reserved seating.

Tickets can also be purchased by contacting Lisa Spereno at [email protected], or at the door before each show.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...