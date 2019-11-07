Phoenix Students Among All-State Music Participants

PHOENIX – Five Emerson J. Dillon Middle School band members recently showcased their abilities at the Junior High Area All-State Music Festival in Ithaca.

The Phoenix students joined select musicians representing 44 school districts across the state, where they performed under the direction of William Tiberio.

Selections included “Passages” by Michael Sweeney; “An American Elegy” by Frank Ticheli; “Cry of The Last Unicorn” by Rossano Gallante; and “On the Banks” by Matt Conaway.

According to EJD band director David Frateschi, the students made the district proud and continued its rich music tradition.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...