Phoenix Students Excel In DECA Competition

PHOENIX – Emerging leaders and entrepreneurs representing the Phoenix Central School District earned distinction at the regional DECA competition held recently at LeMoyne College.

The event is designed to challenge students to develop solutions to a business problem that is presented to them by a panel of judges.

Students are also given a college-level test that encourages critical thinking and innovative responses to marketing and management questions.

Four Phoenix students excelled in the event, which pitted them against nearly 500 other competitors representing 11 high schools across Central New York.

The following Phoenix students placed in the competition: Ashley Margrey and Gianna DeRoberts (first place in buying and merchandising); Donovan Dygert (second place in principles of finance); and Scott Sherwood (third place in principles of marketing).

Winners will advance to the state competition set for March 6-8 in Rochester.

