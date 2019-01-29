Phoenix Students Participate In All-County Band Festival

PHOENIX – Nearly three dozen Phoenix Central School District students recently showcased their musical talent at the All-County Band Festival.

Eighteen students from Emerson J. Dillon Middle School and 16 students from John C. Birdlebough High School participated in the event, which featured select student musicians from all nine component school districts in Oswego County.

The junior high band, under the direction of Mrs. Beth Fabrizio, was comprised of 79 students from Oswego County.

Phoenix participants included Charles Quaco (bassoon), Nate Quaco (flute), Beth Landers (French horn), Margo Pritting (French horn), Lindsay Goudy (tenor saxophone), Chase McElyea (euphonium), William Burnell (baritone saxophone), Julia Kasmark (clarinet), Luke Zellar (euphonium), Hannah Morrison (clarinet), Claire Minney (clarinet), Luke Stellingwerf (trombone), Peyton Nichols (trumpet), Nate Gaylord (trombone), Jordyn Meyers (alto saxophone), Caedance Myer (tuba).

The junior high band performed “Regimental Honor” by John Moss, “Rippling Watercolors” by Brian Balmages and “A Walk in the Morning Sun” by Pierre La Plante.

At the senior high level, under the direction of Mr. Anthony Mastrobattisto, students played “A Festival Prelude” by Alfred Reed, Rossano Galante’s “Red Rock Mountain,” “Circus Days” by Karl L. King, and “The Ascension” by Robert W. Smith. The Phoenix contingent was comprised of Hailey Goudy, Devin Smith, Sarah Thorn, Lily Roberts, Thomas Uhl, Virginia Bednarski, Aidan Trumble, Olivia Ripley, Chloe Calkins, Alex Olschewske, Skyler Patnode, Violet Ameele, Nicholas Bartlett, Isabella Stacy, Declan Hawthorne and Gabriella Allen.

“This is the seventh straight year the PCSD has earned the designation as a top 100 schools in America for Music Education,” said EJD music teacher David Frateschi. “Special thanks go out to the Phoenix administration team and the board of education for their continued support of our students here in Phoenix.”

