Phoenix Students Receive Free School Supplies

PHOENIX – Students in the Phoenix Central School District were prepared with the necessary school supplies to begin the year, thanks to the Stuff-a-Bus campaign.

The annual collection effort, spearheaded by United Way of Oswego County, provides students in all nine component school districts with basic school supplies free of charge.

Pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, folders, backpacks, glue sticks, highlighters, rulers and other items are collected, sorted and distributed to each school district.

In the PCSD, thousands of school supplies were sorted and distributed in the Michael A. Maroun cafeteria to hundreds of Phoenix students.

About one dozen PCSD staff members helped distribute supplies at the event, ensuring students had the basic items on their list.

Officials in the district noted they were grateful to the United Way of Greater Oswego County and all the community members who donated supplies for this year’s distribution.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...