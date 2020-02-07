Phoenix Students to Present ‘The Addams Family’

PHOENIX – Members of the John C. Birdlebough High School Drama Club are in rehearsal mode as they gear up for this year’s musical, “The Addams Family.”
The comedy follows the quirks and wackiness of the Addams family as the daughter, Wednesday, falls in love.
Her journey in love is her father’s worst nightmare, and everything changes when the Addams family hosts a dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his parents.
“This is a fun story and will delight the audience,” said producer and JCB English teacher Lisa Spereno. “We’re looking forward to four entertaining shows!”
Performances are set for 6 p.m. March 12; 7:30 p.m. March 13; and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 14. Due to an ongoing capital project at JCB High School, the performances will be held in Syracuse at the Oncenter Carrier Theater, 760 S. State St. Tickets are $10 (adults) and $7 (child/senior citizen) and are available at the box office or ticketmaster.com.
Shuttle buses will be available for Phoenix community members for the 6 p.m. show March 12 and for the 2 p.m. performance March 14. There is no cost to ride, but anyone who wishes to do so must preregister with Spereno at [email protected] or 315-695-1631, ext. 2221.
Participants include:
Director – Brian Logee
Producer/Assistant to the Directors – Lisa Spereno
Music Director – Liza Grethel
Choreographer – Jill Pitcher
Head Costumer – Marie Franke
Costumer – Sherri Ripley
Costumer – Pam Southworth
Costumer – Kathy Strang
Costumer – Kathy Roberts
Principals Actors:
Gomez Addams – Alan Merrill
Morticia Addams – Zaya Koegel
Wednesday Addams – Brittany Ingoldby
Lucas Beineke – Garrett Strang
Malcolm (Mal) Beineke – Aidan Trumble
Alice Beineke – Haley Bowersox
Uncle Fester – Jonah Hawthorne
Grandma – Sophia Trinca
Pugsley Addams – Emmett Fatcheric
Lurch – Stephen Beal
Dancestors (Dancing Ancestors Ensemble):
Dance Captain/Ballerina – Lily Roberts
Bride – Isabella Allen
Saloon Girl – Allison Grabowski
Pilgrim – Isabella Stacy
Major General & Swan – Alex Bell
Church Girl – Adrianna Breckheimer
Steampunk & Flapper – Sheriden Southworth
Construction Worker & Nun – Mattie Hunt
Ancestors Ensemble:
Cinderella’s Sister – Lana Brown
Military/Sailor – Alex Thomas
Pirate – Riley Huntley
Football Player – Chloe Calkins
Marie Antoinette – Maggie LaPine
Gangster – Natalie Brown
Gavrosh – Jackson Butler
Viking – Ben Hess
Caveman – Dominic Germain
Maid – Hannah Charleston
Conquistador – Hannah Matlock
Cook – Jena Klimaszewski
Flapper – Mackenzie Chetney
Little Girl – Grace Calkins
Hobo – Mary Crandall
Mariachi Girl – Hannah McArthur
1950’s Girl – Charity Frantz
Native American – Tateum Patnode
Stage Crew:
Stage Manager – Aiden Southworth
Front of the House Manager/Photographer/Display Artist – Summer Koegel
Stage Hand – Melody Trask
Stage Hand – Jared Charleston
Light Tech – Connor Borst
Sound Tech – Darren Fischel
Sound Tech Trainee – Conner Calkins
Head Costumer – Aubrianna Renfrew
Costumer – Sophia Crandall
Costumer – Samantha Harrison
Costumer – Savanah Neupert
Makeup – Lillian Thomas
Makeup – Sara Brunell
Pit Orchestra (Students):
Trumpet – Thomas Uhl
Trumpet – Virginia Bednarski
Clarinet – Sierra Harris
Clarinet – Hailey Goudy
Alto/Tenor Sax – Sarah Andrews
Bass Clarinet – Sarah Thorn
Percussion – Ryan Thompson
Pit Orchestra (Professionals):
Trombone – Mark Storrings
Trumpet – Mark Hover
Clarinet – Kiel Clark
Clarinet – Lindsay Burress
Keyboard – Robbie Padilla
Percussion – Noah Slifka
Drums – John Bird
Bass Guitar – Sean Miller
Guitar – Matthew Petty
