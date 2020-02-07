Phoenix Students to Present ‘The Addams Family’

PHOENIX – Members of the John C. Birdlebough High School Drama Club are in rehearsal mode as they gear up for this year’s musical, “The Addams Family.”

The comedy follows the quirks and wackiness of the Addams family as the daughter, Wednesday, falls in love.

Her journey in love is her father’s worst nightmare, and everything changes when the Addams family hosts a dinner for Wednesday’s boyfriend and his parents.

“This is a fun story and will delight the audience,” said producer and JCB English teacher Lisa Spereno. “We’re looking forward to four entertaining shows!”

Performances are set for 6 p.m. March 12; 7:30 p.m. March 13; and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 14. Due to an ongoing capital project at JCB High School, the performances will be held in Syracuse at the Oncenter Carrier Theater, 760 S. State St. Tickets are $10 (adults) and $7 (child/senior citizen) and are available at the box office or ticketmaster.com.

Shuttle buses will be available for Phoenix community members for the 6 p.m. show March 12 and for the 2 p.m. performance March 14. There is no cost to ride, but anyone who wishes to do so must preregister with Spereno at [email protected] or 315-695-1631, ext. 2221.

Participants include:

Director – Brian Logee

Producer/Assistant to the Directors – Lisa Spereno

Music Director – Liza Grethel

Choreographer – Jill Pitcher

Head Costumer – Marie Franke

Costumer – Sherri Ripley

Costumer – Pam Southworth

Costumer – Kathy Strang

Costumer – Kathy Roberts

Principals Actors:

Gomez Addams – Alan Merrill

Morticia Addams – Zaya Koegel

Wednesday Addams – Brittany Ingoldby

Lucas Beineke – Garrett Strang

Malcolm (Mal) Beineke – Aidan Trumble

Alice Beineke – Haley Bowersox

Uncle Fester – Jonah Hawthorne

Grandma – Sophia Trinca

Pugsley Addams – Emmett Fatcheric

Lurch – Stephen Beal

Dancestors (Dancing Ancestors Ensemble):

Dance Captain/Ballerina – Lily Roberts

Bride – Isabella Allen

Saloon Girl – Allison Grabowski

Pilgrim – Isabella Stacy

Major General & Swan – Alex Bell

Church Girl – Adrianna Breckheimer

Steampunk & Flapper – Sheriden Southworth

Construction Worker & Nun – Mattie Hunt

Ancestors Ensemble:

Cinderella’s Sister – Lana Brown

Military/Sailor – Alex Thomas

Pirate – Riley Huntley

Football Player – Chloe Calkins

Marie Antoinette – Maggie LaPine

Gangster – Natalie Brown

Gavrosh – Jackson Butler

Viking – Ben Hess

Caveman – Dominic Germain

Maid – Hannah Charleston

Conquistador – Hannah Matlock

Cook – Jena Klimaszewski

Flapper – Mackenzie Chetney

Little Girl – Grace Calkins

Hobo – Mary Crandall

Mariachi Girl – Hannah McArthur

1950’s Girl – Charity Frantz

Native American – Tateum Patnode

Stage Crew:

Stage Manager – Aiden Southworth

Front of the House Manager/Photographer/Display Artist – Summer Koegel

Stage Hand – Melody Trask

Stage Hand – Jared Charleston

Light Tech – Connor Borst

Sound Tech – Darren Fischel

Sound Tech Trainee – Conner Calkins

Head Costumer – Aubrianna Renfrew

Costumer – Sophia Crandall

Costumer – Samantha Harrison

Costumer – Savanah Neupert

Makeup – Lillian Thomas

Makeup – Sara Brunell

Pit Orchestra (Students):

Trumpet – Thomas Uhl

Trumpet – Virginia Bednarski

Clarinet – Sierra Harris

Clarinet – Hailey Goudy

Alto/Tenor Sax – Sarah Andrews

Bass Clarinet – Sarah Thorn

Percussion – Ryan Thompson

Pit Orchestra (Professionals):

Trombone – Mark Storrings

Trumpet – Mark Hover

Clarinet – Kiel Clark

Clarinet – Lindsay Burress

Keyboard – Robbie Padilla

Percussion – Noah Slifka

Drums – John Bird

Bass Guitar – Sean Miller

Guitar – Matthew Petty

