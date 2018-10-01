Photography Show, Cat Adoption Event Slated October 6

FULTON – The Fulton Art Association will host a photography show on October 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fulton Municipal Buildings, 141 S. First St.

The association, started in 1973, provides a venue for local artists and photographers to show and compete in events with their artwork.

It held its first strictly photography competition in 2013.

Photographers could enter photographs in five categories: 1. Landscapes, Seascapes, Sunrises, Sunsets; 2. People; 3. Buildings; 4. Animals and 5. Objects.

The exhibit will be in the Community Room at City Hall and is free to attend.

The Oswego County Humane Society has been invited to hold a cat adoption day at this event.

They will be there from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with some of the cats that are available for adoption.

These cats have already seen a local vet, had their first shots and are spayed or neutered.

If you are interested in providing a “forever home” to one of the cats they have available, you can stop by and speak with the contact from the humane society and meet these loving animals.

You can always contact them at 315-207-1070 or [email protected] ahead of time to get paperwork started.

Several cats will be at the event for you to get to know.

Any donations for the humane society of dog or cat food, treats, litter, or toys can also be dropped off to them at this event.

Every person who attends the photography show, including children, gets to vote for their favorite entry in the competition.

The entry with the highest number of votes wins the Viewers’ Choice Award, comparable to the judge’s Best of Show.

There will be some original artwork being raffled as well as items for sale.

The winning entry of the Viewers’ Choice Award will be announced in the media.

