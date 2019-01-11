‘Pink Out’ Aids OCO Cancer Services

MEXICO, NY – Members of the Mexico High School Girls’ Varsity swim team hosted a “Pink Out” at their last home meet of the season to benefit Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Services Program of the North Country.

Team members sold “Swimming for the Cure” T-shirts, organized a bake sale, held drawings for gift baskets donated by the girls’ parents and accepted monetary donations from spectators at the meet.

“We were so happy to learn that the team wanted to raise money for breast cancer awareness and support a local organization,” said Cancer Services Program Assistant Christina Wallace. “It was very thoughtful of them to do this for us and support our efforts to promote the importance of regular breast exams and the many services that we offer.”

Cancer Services Program of the North Country provides free cancer screenings including clinical breast exams, mammograms, pap/pelvic exams and colorectal cancer screenings to community members who are uninsured and between 40 and 64 years of age.

For more information call 315-592-0830 or visit www.oco.org.

