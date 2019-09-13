Planetarium To Celebrate Legacy of Apollo 11 Mission

OSWEGO — The SUNY Oswego planetarium will recall one giant leap a half century ago with a presentation of “I Remember Apollo 11” at 7 p.m. every Sunday during September.

Planetarium director Dr. Scott Roby will describe the space race, the American and Soviet space programs, the Apollo 11 mission 50 years ago and the science gained from the rock samples that were returned from the lunar surface. The second half of the show will feature “Astronaut,” a full-dome immersive video.

Sunday shows take place September through June with changing topics each month in the state-of-the-art facility on the second floor of the Richard S. Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation.

The planetarium has limited seating, so guests are encouraged to arrive a bit early. Shows are recommended for children ages 4 and older. An adult must accompany children under 17. No food or drink is permitted in the facility.

Parking is free in the commuter lot off Washington Boulevard and the employee lot off Centennial Boulevard across from Shineman Center.

