Planetarium To Feature ‘Observing Earth’ In January

OSWEGO — The SUNY Oswego planetarium will present “Observing Earth” at 7 p.m. every Sunday during January.

Planetarium director Dr. Scott Roby will discuss how Earth is currently orbited by thousands of artificial satellites, some with telescopes looking down at the world at different wavelengths.

From Landsat to weather satellites, Roby will explore how observing Earth from space has impacted fields such as geology, meteorology and climate studies.

The show also will include a full-dome video, “The Dynamic Earth.”

Sunday shows take place through June with changing topics each month in the state-of-the-art facility on the second floor of the Richard S. Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation.

The planetarium has limited seating, so guests are encouraged to arrive a bit early.

Shows are recommended for children ages 4 and older.

An adult must accompany children younger than 17.

No food or drink is permitted in the facility.

Parking is free in the commuter lot off Washington Boulevard and the employee lot off Centennial Boulevard across from Shineman Center.

The planetarium shows are part of Cruisin’ the Campus for Winter activities on campus, when SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley invites the community to enjoy a variety of events.

For more information and a schedule, visit oswego.edu/cruisin.

