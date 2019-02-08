Planetarium To Ponder ‘Polymer Paradox’

OSWEGO — The SUNY Oswego planetarium will explore “The Polymer Paradox” at 7 p.m. every Sunday during February.

February’s show is a collaboration between SUNY Oswego’s planetarium and the college’s chemistry department.

“The Polymer Paradox” covers everything about plastics, from why humans cannot live without them to how plastics, a specific type of polymer, created one of the most pressing environmental catastrophes.

The presentation also will discuss some ways that chemists around the world are attempting to address the polymer problem. Attendees can learn how synthetic polymers are made and where the building blocks come from.

Included is an interview with Matthew Baker of the chemistry department in full-dome format.

Sunday shows take place through June with changing topics each month in the state-of-the-art facility on the second floor of the Richard S. Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation.

The planetarium has limited seating, so guests are encouraged to arrive a bit early. Shows are recommended for children ages 4 and older. An adult must accompany children under 17. No food or drink is permitted in the facility.

Parking is free in the commuter lot off Washington Boulevard and the employee lot off Centennial Boulevard across from Shineman Center.

