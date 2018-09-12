Plans Change for Fulton’s First Splash Park

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Common Council recently moved to change the location of the city’s first splash park, a 40 foot by 40 foot fenced concrete pad with sprinkler systems.

Originally intended to be constructed at Recreation Park, the splash park will instead be located at Hulett Park in the city’s Fourth Ward.

Council president representing the Third Ward, Don Patrick Jr. initiated the idea to bring a splash park to Fulton and is on board with the new location.

“I decided after much research at Recreation Park that because of the lack of a sanitary line close by the park that it would be cost prohibitive to run a new line to discharge the splash park into. Because the park will be a fresh water system and not recirculated it has to be discharged to a sanitary line. Hulett Park gives us an easy water and sanitary hookup close by,” Patrick said.

Aside from needed infrastructure, Hulett Park located on Division Street between South Sixth and South Seventh streets has a long-standing history in the city of Fulton.

The park was originally established in 1944 and received an addition in 1991 named C.V. Abbott Playground.

The park offers playground equipment for children from preschool to age 12, as well as benches, picnic tables, grills, and bathrooms, and has remained one of Fulton’s heavily used playgrounds through the years.

Recently, the park has grown to include new playground equipment centering a climbing structure due to the work of Friends of Fulton Parks and a “little free library.”

All of these things considered, Patrick believes Hulett Park is a good fit for the city’s first splash park.

“There is an existing bathroom and the park is under constant monitoring by camera. I believe this location will be heavily used,” Patrick said.

Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr. said partial set up of the splash park is intended to happen by the end of the year after having already budgeted $45,000 for construction.

At this time, plans are running within budget, Patrick said.

“We’ve got the plans and the parts ordered already. We have a few things to wait on like the engineering report, but we are planning to get the plumbing done and the pad constructed this year. Then next year we will just have to put up the fence and erect the fountains,” Woodward said.

After receiving approval from the engineer, the plans will be under review with the Oswego County Health Department.

“Right now we’re at the mercy of government agencies but we’re hoping when it’s all set, we’ll have enough good weather left to get started,” Patrick said.

With both of the city’s former swimming pools closed and Lake Neatahwanta currently deemed unswimmable while dredging remains ongoing, the splash park will mark one free water activity for the community’s youth.

Both Woodward and Patrick favored the idea of a splash park due to the low cost of construction and maintenance in comparison to a city operated pool.

Splash parks are handicap accessible and usable for children who cannot swim, making for a more inclusive activity for all children as well.

The splash park will feature a copper tubing sprinkler system with a five foot mushroom sprinkler and an activation button to set the water usage on a timer.

“When you enter the splash pad, you’ll have to touch the activator to turn the water on. We’ll determine a set amount of time for the water to run before it will shut off on its own and then you will just touch the activator again to continue using the water. This way we’re saving water,” Patrick explained.

Six other sprinkler units are available throughout the splash park for possible play equipment to be connected to at a later date.

“This is happening, we’re on our way,” Patrick said.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...