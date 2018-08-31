Players’ ‘Dracula’ Features Topknotch Cast

OSWEGO – On September 8, the Oswego Players will open its production of the horror classic “Dracula” as the fourth show of its eightieth anniversary season.

The show features a topnotch cast including , Pablo Mendoza as Dracula, Derek Potocki as Abraham Van Helsing, Norman Berlin III as R. M. Renfield, Jessie Dobrzynski, as Lucy Seward, Patrick Carman, as Jonathan Harker, Mathew Fleming , as Butterworth, Alex Taylor as the Maid and Kevin Colvin as Dr. Seward, bringing a vast amount of theater experience to the Players’ stage.

Mendoza returns to the Oswego Players after appearing in “Grease,” “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” and “Man of La Mancha.”

Other credits include “Urinetown” at Oswego State and a previous appearance as Dracula for Cravat Productions.

Potocki is a veteran of the entertainment scene, having done short films, television and theater for several years.

He is the lead vocalist in the ‘80s super group Pop Rox and has toured the world as a sports entertainer.

Potocki does fight/stunt choreography for many productions as well as performing in many shows. He was last seen in “Rock of Ages,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “The Toxic Avenger the Musical.“

Berlin recently graduated from Simmons College with a master’s degree in Library Science.

He has been acting in community theater since he was seven years old, starting with the “Wizard of Oz” in 2002.

Berlin has recently moved back to Oswego and is excited to be back on the stage of the Frances Marion Brown theater after a two-year hiatus.

Dobrynski is in her third production with the Oswego Players, previously appearing in “Grease” and choreographing “The Nutcracker.”

Other credits include “Boeing Boeing,” at Central New York Playhouse ,”The Toxic Avenger Musical” at Encore, “Cabaret” at Redhouse, “Treasure Island” at Appleseed, “The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre,” with Theatre Du Jour.

She also directed production of“Twelve Angry Men” at CNYAC for which she received a SALT Award Nomination.

She also appears with the ‘80s cover band, PopRox.

Carman was last seen with Oswego Players in “An Act of God” as the Archangel Michael. His credits with the Players also include, “Gypsy,” “Guys And Dolls,” “Man Of La Mancha,” “Grease,” “My War With The United States” and “Fiddler’s Three.”

He has also been seen in “12 Angry Men” with CNY Arts Center, “Harvey” and “Jekyll and Hyde” with Baldwinsville Theater Guild, “Our Town” at the CNY Playhouse and “Fiddler on The Roof “with The Salt City Players.

Fleming has enjoyed performing locally in several roles with the Oswego Players and Theatre du Jour, including intellectuals, an Austrian national, a Turkish conman, a barber, a senior citizen, a Macy’s elf and a deity to name just a few.

Taylor is pleased to be involved with this her second production with the Oswego Players, her first as an actor.

She previously served as the stage manager for “An Act of God.”

Alex has also been seen in a production of Shakespeare’s “King Lear” at Mufreesboro Little Theater and worked backstage in her high school’s production of ”Phantom of the Opera.”

Colvin has worked on and off the stage for the last few years starting with “Seussical Jr,”and continuing on with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Harvey,” and “12 Angry Men.”

He also played seven different characters in “A Night with Carol Burnett” with Top Hat Solutions Improv Troupe at the CNY Arts Center.

Last summer, he appeared in Fulton Community Theater’s production of “Panache,” and Theatre Du Jour’s production of “Noir Suspicions.”

Veteran Oswego Players director Troy Pepper will lead the production, which is scheduled to be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on September 8, 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. and September 9 and 16 at 2 p,m.

Ticket prices include: student and seniors $9, adults $14.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or via www.oswegoplayers.org

In addition, earlier in the week theater buffs are invited to mingle with the cast and crew of “Dracula” at a specially scheduled Red Cross Blood Drive.

The drive will take place on September 4 from 1 to 6 p.m. on the stage of the Frances Marion Brown Theater/

Appointments are encouraged.

To secure a slot, call 1 800 redcrossblood or log onto redcrossblood.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...