Players Have A Busy Autumn Ahead

OSWEGO – As it enters the autumn theater season, the Oswego Players have three separate events scheduled over the next month.

First off, on October 6 there will be a fundraiser, held together with the Art Association of Oswego, featuring local UFO expert Keith Conroy.

A native Oswegonian, Conroy started investigating UFO events in 1993, including an alien abduction case, and a crop formation incident and a sighting of submerged glowing objects that occurred near Rudy’s in 1995.

“When I give talks, I touch upon things like strange and interesting consistencies in UFO reports – especially Close Encounters of the First Kind, which are within 500 feet of the observer, and technical details of how we conduct our investigations,” he said. “Skeptics are quite surprised at the depth of investigation and data available to support the reality of these events.”

The fundraiser will be presented on October 6 at 7 p.m. at the Frances Marion Brown Theater.

Next up the Oswego Players will host auditions for its holiday production of “A Christmas Story” on October 13 and 14 from 2 – 4 p.m. on both days.

Bobby Fontana will direct this beloved Christmas classic.

The auditions will be held at the Frances Marion Brown Theater.

Next the Oswego Players will stage the comedy “Social Security” as the fifth production of its 80th anniversary season.

The show will be presented in dinner theatre format at The Church of the Resurrection, 120 W. Fifth St., Oswego, on October 19 and 20.

The dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. with the show following at 7:30 p.m.

Prices for this production will be dinner and show for $30, with show only tickets at $10.

For reservations call, 315-343-5138.

