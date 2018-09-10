Players Present Second Weekend Of ‘Dracula’

OSWEGO – The show carries all the excitement of Bram Stoker’s original book, in a revised dramatic adaptation.

Come early to the theater, get the best seat in the house and experience the rush of excitement watching if they finally succeed in their quest. Faint of heart beware.

The Players’ production of “Dracula” features a topnotch cast including, Pablo Mendoza as Dracula, Derek Potocki as Abraham Van Helsing, Norman Berlin III as R. M. Renfield, Jessie Dobrzynski, as Lucy Seward, Patrick Carman, as Jonathan Harker, Mathew Fleming, as Butterworth, Alex Taylor as the Maid, and Kevin Colvin as Dr. Seward.

Veteran Oswego Players director Troy Pepper will lead the production, which is scheduled to be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on September 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. and September 16 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices include: student and seniors $9, adults $14.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or online via www.oswegoplayers.org

