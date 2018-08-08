Players To Present ‘Accolade to Audrey’

OSWEGO – On August, 18 and 19, the Oswego Players will present the one-act play”Accolade to Audrey.”

“Accolade to Audrey” tells the story of Audrey Marie Munson, an American artist’s model and film actress, who was considered “America’s first supermodel.

She was the inspiration for more than a dozen well known statues displayed in prominent places in New York City.

Born in 1891 in the Oswego County town of New Haven, Munson remains a local legend.

Raised in humble circumstances, she made a meteoric rise to fame, then faded as quickly back to obscurity.

In later life, she was plagued mental illness and spent the remainder of years in an institution where she lived to be 104 years old, and died in1996.

The show is being presented by the Oswego Players as a fundraiser in addition to the regular season of productions.

Written by local playwright Dr. Michael S. Nupuf and and his kinsman, Stephen Wolf, the play chronicles the life of this fascinating woman through flashbacks, unique staging and stunning acting.

The show will be directed by Richard Mosher and features an ensemble cast including Tammy Wilkinson, Beverly Murtha, Norman Berlin III, Chelsea Wahrendorf, Mackenzie Mulcahey and Michael Nupuf.

The show is scheduled to be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on August 18, at 8 p.m. and August 19 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices include: student and seniors $9 and adults $14.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or via www.oswegoplayers.org

