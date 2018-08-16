Police: Fulton Man Abused 2 Young Children

FULTON, NY – A Fulton man is charged with abusing two young children.

Peter D. Gravlin, 65, of 59 N. Third St., Fulton, was arrested today (August 16) after an investigation by the city of Fulton Police Department and charged with the following crimes:

• Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, Class B Felony (two counts)

• Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Class D Felony (two counts)

• Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A Misdemeanor (two counts)

• Forcible Touching, Class A Misdemeanor (two counts)

It is alleged Gravlin, between August 6 and 15, while at 59 N. Third St. apartment #1, in the city of Fulton, did commit the above offenses.

During this time, he is accused of subjecting a 6-year-old child and an 8-year-old child to oral sexual contact and physical sexual contact on multiple occasions during the dates above.

Gravlin is currently being held at the City of Fulton Police Department awaiting arraignment.

This investigation is ongoing at this time and police ask that anyone with any information contact the City of Fulton Police Department at 598-4504.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

