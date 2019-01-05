Police: Fulton Man Arrested For Assaulting 18-month-old Baby

FULTON – On January 4, State Police arrested 28-year-old, Matthew A. Perry, from Fulton, for Assault 2nd degree, a class “D” felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class “A” misdemeanor.

It is alleged that Perry picked up an 18-month-old female child from her crib, and threw her to the ground.

The child was treated and released from SUNY Upstate Hospital.

Perry was arraigned in Volney Town Court by the Hon. Kelvin Kio and released to the Oswego County Pre-Trial Release Program.

He is scheduled to appear back in the town of Volney Court on January 7, at 6 p.m.

