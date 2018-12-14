Police: Fulton Man Promoted Sexual Performance By A Child

FULTON, NY – Fulton Police Department announced the arrest of Adam James Wrightson, 27, of Division Street, Fulton after an investigation by the City of Fulton Police Department resulted in the following charges:

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony) 2 COUNTS

Possessing Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child (E Felony) 2 COUNTS

Adam James Wrightson is accused of committing the above offenses on November 9th, 2017 as well as March 24 and March 28 of 2018 by promoting and possessing approximately 147 photographs and 136 videos depicting children less than seventeen years old in lewd and lascivious poses.

Adam James Wrightson was arraigned in Fulton City Court on the above charges by Hon. David H Hawthorne and was released on his own recognizance.

Fulton Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr. was appalled by Wrightson’s release.

“I can’t believe it. I don’t understand why he was released. I don’t want him on the streets of Fulton or around children. He belongs in jail,” Woodward said.

Fulton City Court Chief Clerk Maureen Ball said Judge Hawthorne is unable to comment to the press on the case or the defendant’s release.

However, she noted that remanding a defendant to jail with bail is discretionary to the judge based on several criteria.

“Speaking in general, not specific to one case, bail is not used as a form of punishment but rather as a means to ensure the defendant will return to their next court appearance,” she said.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...