Police ID Victim Found In River
Written by Staff Report, Jul 31, 2018, 0 Comments
OSWEGO – The victim has been identified as 40-year-old, Michael S. Cole, of Lacona NY.
Cole was transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The current cause of death is unknown pending medical examinations.
At about 9 a.m. Saturday, July 28, Oswego Police were dispatched to a call of a male who could be heard yelling in the area of East Second Street near Hubbard Street.
Oswego Police arrived on-scene and tracked the subject to the bank of the Oswego River near Lock 7.
The subject was located in the river.