Police ID Victim Found In River

OSWEGO – The victim has been identified as 40-year-old, Michael S. Cole, of Lacona NY.

Cole was transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The current cause of death is unknown pending medical examinations.

At about 9 a.m. Saturday, July 28, Oswego Police were dispatched to a call of a male who could be heard yelling in the area of East Second Street near Hubbard Street.

Oswego Police arrived on-scene and tracked the subject to the bank of the Oswego River near Lock 7.

The subject was located in the river.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

